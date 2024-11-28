NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – From Truth Comes Reconciliation Book Launch

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on November 28, 2024
Barbara Kay | David Leis | Marco Navarro-Genie | Mark DeWolf | Rodney Clifton
Aboriginal Futures | Podcast | Video | Reconciliation | Residential Schools | Frontier Live On X

 

In this live conversation, Rod Clifton and Mark Dewolf, co-editors of the new book; From Truth Comes Reconciliation, reflect on the often overlooked stories of compassion and dedication from those who served in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools, alongside the experiences of harm and suffering. Why does this history matter?

Columnist Barbara Kay also joins the conversation along with Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research at Frontier Centre for Public Policy, who helped publish the book.

The book is inspired by the late Senator Murray Sinclair’s call for these stories to be heard. We honour both the positive and painful legacies of the residential school system. 

Watch LIVE on X (Twitter) and YouTube on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 2 PM CT.

 

Watch previous episodes:

The Donald Trump Effect on Canada – with Leighton Grey

Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy Book

US Election Breakdown – with Jeffrey Tucker

Your Standard of Living is Dropping, Are You Worried – with Joe Oliver

Canada’s Foreign Interference Investigation Exposed – with Noe Chartier

 

Invitation To a Virtual Book Launch

Nov 27, 2024

NEW BOOK From Truth Comes Reconciliation: An Assessment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report (2nd Edition)Edited by Rodney A. Clifton and Mark DeWolf Published and distributed by Sutherland House Press, 2024. Order your copies now available from...