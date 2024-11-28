Frontier Live on X – From Truth Comes Reconciliation Book Launch

In this live conversation, Rod Clifton and Mark Dewolf, co-editors of the new book; From Truth Comes Reconciliation, reflect on the often overlooked stories of compassion and dedication from those who served in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools, alongside the experiences of harm and suffering. Why does this history matter?

Columnist Barbara Kay also joins the conversation along with Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research at Frontier Centre for Public Policy, who helped publish the book.

The book is inspired by the late Senator Murray Sinclair’s call for these stories to be heard. We honour both the positive and painful legacies of the residential school system.

Watch LIVE on X (Twitter) and YouTube on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 2 PM CT.

Watch previous episodes:

The Donald Trump Effect on Canada – with Leighton Grey

Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy Book

US Election Breakdown – with Jeffrey Tucker

Your Standard of Living is Dropping, Are You Worried – with Joe Oliver

Canada’s Foreign Interference Investigation Exposed – with Noe Chartier