A Great Parliamentarian

Should Churchill’s wit and speeches be mandatory reading for Canadian parliamentarians today?
Published on November 29, 2024
Frontier Centre
November 30 marks the 150th anniversary of Winston Churchill’s birth. A masterful orator, statesman, leader, and writer, Churchill was a resolute defender of liberal democracy against tyranny.

Should Churchill’s wit and speeches be mandatory reading for Canadian parliamentarians today?
Free money is not free

Free money is not free

Nov 22, 2024

The federal government announced it will give Canadians a temporary break on the GST applied to some products and send a $250 cheque to help with the affordability crisis.

But is more government spending really the right strategy to combat rising prices?

Canada’s Immigration Policy

Nov 14, 2024

Ottawa's Immigration Minister declared this week that the era of cheap foreign labour is over, which comes close to an admission that the federal immigration policy has failed. Click below to view the last poll question results: Supply...

Supply Management

Nov 7, 2024

The Bloc Quebecois wants to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act to protect the supply-managed sectors of eggs, poultry and dairy products from being subject to changes through international trade concessions. Such protection will...