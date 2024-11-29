Life At Risk Due to Vaccine Injury

‘Joelle suffered a life-threatening vaccine injury and is still in danger of requiring a kidney transplant (which may not be allowed) as a result of her one shot. Her kidney function dropped to 34% after her shot. Joelle reported, “my blood pressure, when I went on the first of June, was 190 on 145. They couldn’t believe that I had no chest pain, no headache, at that point. So just controlling my blood pressure was their main focus, but it was not successful”.’ (31 minutes)
Canadian Property Rights Index 2023
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years