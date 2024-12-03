New Book Challenges Media and Government Narratives Around Canada’s Freedom Convoy

WINNIPEG – Amid heated debates about government accountability and civil liberties, the Frontier Centre for Public Policy has released a powerful new book, Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong by Ray McGinnis. This timely and provocative work calls on Canadians to rethink their assumptions about the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests and the government’s unprecedented invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Published by Sutherland, Unjustified offers a critical analysis of the Freedom Convoy narrative, exposing the disparity between media portrayals and the protesters’ actual intentions, as revealed during the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC). McGinnis explores how political framing and media-driven fear shaped public perceptions, often at the expense of truth and democracy.

“At a time when Canadians are reflecting on the balance between civil liberties and state authority, this book challenges us to question who benefits from one-sided narratives and fear-driven governance,” says McGinnis.

Key Themes and Talking Points

Revisiting the Freedom Convoy Narrative : McGinnis examines testimony from the POEC and court cases since the protests, arguing that the protesters were misrepresented as dangerous extremists. His analysis highlights the diverse motivations of participants, raising crucial questions about the role of narrative in shaping public opinion.

: McGinnis examines testimony from the POEC and court cases since the protests, arguing that the protesters were misrepresented as dangerous extremists. His analysis highlights the diverse motivations of participants, raising crucial questions about the role of narrative in shaping public opinion. Legal and Constitutional Implications : The book delves into the federal court ruling that deemed the Emergencies Act invocation unconstitutional, shining a light on governance overreach and its impact on civil liberties in Canada.

: The book delves into the federal court ruling that deemed the Emergencies Act invocation unconstitutional, shining a light on governance overreach and its impact on civil liberties in Canada. First-Hand Insights and Rigorous Research: McGinnis attended the POEC hearings, listening to dozens of witnesses in person, and reviewed all 76 testimonies. He also observed parts of the trial of convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. This direct engagement adds credibility and depth to his analysis.

McGinnis contends that Unjustified is more than a book – it’s a call for Canadians to critically assess how media and government narratives influence democracy. He invites readers to question assumptions, engage in balanced discourse, and advocate for transparency and accountability.

“In a time of growing political polarization, it’s vital for Canadians to revisit the events of 2022 with an open mind,” McGinnis states. “Understanding what happened during the Freedom Convoy protests is essential for safeguarding the democratic values we hold dear.”

About the Author

Ray McGinnis is an accomplished author of Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored and Writing the Sacred: A Psalm-inspired Path to Writing and Appreciating Sacred Poetry. A senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, McGinnis brings both scholarly insight and first-hand experience to his work. Based in Vancouver, Canada, he remains a steadfast advocate for transparency and democratic accountability.

Ray McGinnis is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, and author of Unanswered Questions, as well as Writing the Sacred and Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong.

