Another Trade War?

Published on December 5, 2024
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Recent developments indicate escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States, following President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

Given their deeply integrated trade relationship, this situation has significant implications for both economies. For instance, Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states, with nearly $3.6 billion Canadian worth of goods and services crossing the border daily.

Do you think a trade war between Canada and the United States would significantly harm the economies of both countries?
A Great Parliamentarian

A Great Parliamentarian

Nov 29, 2024

Should Churchill’s wit and speeches be mandatory reading for Canadian parliamentarians today?

Free money is not free

Nov 22, 2024

The federal government announced it will give Canadians a temporary break on the GST applied to some products and send a $250 cheque to help with the affordability crisis.

But is more government spending really the right strategy to combat rising prices?

Canada’s Immigration Policy

Nov 14, 2024

Ottawa's Immigration Minister declared this week that the era of cheap foreign labour is over, which comes close to an admission that the federal immigration policy has failed. Click below to view the last poll question results: Supply...