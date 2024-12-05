Another Trade War?

Recent developments indicate escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States, following President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

Given their deeply integrated trade relationship, this situation has significant implications for both economies. For instance, Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states, with nearly $3.6 billion Canadian worth of goods and services crossing the border daily.

