Frontier Live on X – Donald Trump Threatens Canada, What Does it Mean? – with Scott McGregor

Drugs, human smuggling, and illegal immigrants flow from Canada to the US through our “open border”. President-elect Donald Trump is now threatening Canada with a 25% tariff if it doesn’t stop. Former RCMP intelligence official Scott McGregor joins David Leis to discuss Canada’s border issues and what a high tariff would do to Canada. How does this all impact you and your family in the end?



Watch live on X (Twitter) and Youtube at 2 PM CT December 5, 2024.

