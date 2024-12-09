Frontier Centre – Supported Guide Aims to Improve Canadian Civic Literacy

Calgary, November 30, 2024 – A group of eminent Canadians have worked together over the past few years to create a free resource designed to help educate Canadians and recent immigrants to Canada about the workings and fallacies of our democratic structures. Meant to increase political literacy and motivate Canadians to become more politically involved, the Guide covers a broad range of topics. It informs how Canada’s political system is designed and explains how several threats have developed jeopardizing its health. From activist judges and advocacy run wild, to the failure of the press to hold government accountable, the systematic suppression of free expression, the hijacking of education to achieve political outcomes, and foreign interference, the Guide provides a comprehensive overview of recent developments Canadians need to understand and counter by getting involved in politics. Several actions are proposed to defend democratic values and hold our institutions to account.

Copy-edited by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, the Guide has been developed using a peer review concept, where each chapter has been drafted by one or two experts, then reviewed by a peer, to ensure the accuracy of the information provided.

Extensive use of footnotes is made, and each chapter of the Guide includes recommendations for further study on each of the topics covered.

The authors hope that this resource will be made widely available to Canadians and may spawn new initiatives, such as political training courses, the creation of new political movements, and, especially, more individual involvement in Canada’s political processes. The resource can be used by individuals, political parties and riding associations, institutions of learning, and other organizations that strive to equip themselves better to defend our freedoms and make their voices heard by key decision- makers.

