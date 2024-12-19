Frontier Live on X – Climate Crisis or Climate Hype? Patrick Moore Challenges the Alarmism – with Patrick Moore

Net zero, carbon taxes, and energy caps—who’s really being hurt by these policies?

Environmental leader Patrick Moore, with over 40 years of experience, challenges the climate alarmism driving today’s policies. Is the climate crisis as urgent as we’re told? How are you being impacted, and what can you do about it?

Join Patrick and host David Leis as they discuss these issues and the upcoming Frontier Centre for Public Policy Alaska Cruise next August.

Watch live on X (Twitter) and YouTube on December 19, 2024 at 2 PM CT.

Watch previous episodes:

Donald Trump Threatens Canada, What Does it Mean? – with Scott McGregor

From Truth Comes Reconciliation Book Launch

The Donald Trump Effect on Canada – with Leighton Grey

Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy Book

US Election Breakdown – with Jeffrey Tucker