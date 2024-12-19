NEWSLETTER
The Canada-US Border Crisis

Question: Is Ottawa doing enough to solve the border crisis with the United States?
Published on December 19, 2024
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Is Ottawa doing enough to solve the border crisis with the United States?
The tax-holiday arrives

The tax-holiday arrives

Dec 12, 2024

PM Justin Trudeau’s federal government, with their New Democrat partners, is granting a ‘tax holiday’ by suspending the GST/HST on several products to make life more affordable. The decision will cost Ottawa over $1 billion in borrowed money, while experts estimate the average Canadian will benefit by less than $5.

Another Trade War?

Dec 5, 2024

Recent developments indicate escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States, following President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports. Given their deeply integrated trade relationship, this situation has significant...

A Great Parliamentarian

Nov 29, 2024

Should Churchill’s wit and speeches be mandatory reading for Canadian parliamentarians today?