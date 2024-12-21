NEWSLETTER
Barbara Kay Article in the National Post Highlights Second Edition From Truth Comes Reconciliation

Published on December 21, 2024
Barbara Kay
Commentary | Reconciliation | Residential Schools

 

Barbara Kay highlights the Frontier Centre for Public Policy’s From Truth Comes Reconciliation, which examines the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report. The book challenges the TRC’s portrayal of Indian Residential Schools, asserting that its summary volumes omit positive experiences. Kay critiques the use of “genocide” and notes the report’s concessions that many abuses involved students, not staff. The authors advocate for a balanced historical view to foster genuine reconciliation and avoid perpetuating grievances.

Read the article in the National Post.

Order the book from Amazon or direct from Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

