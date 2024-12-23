A Tale of Two Northern Indigenous Peoples Charting a Path Towards Economic Viability Beyond the Indian Act

This study argues Indigenous communities ought to consider economic viability and eventual self-reliance before embarking on a path toward political independence. Drawing upon relevant empirical data, it claims First Nations require meaningful control over lands and resources to achieve proper economic development. To acquire meaningful freedom from the Indian Act, Indigenous communities must end federal paternalism and be self-sufficient. The author argues First Nations with land claims and modern treaties in Canada possess the greatest degree of economic control and are best positioned for economic success.

To understand the issues under discussion, the study focuses on two Northern Indigenous communities with high degrees of economic success that possess meaningful control over their lands and resources. The study compares the Alaska Natives—who signed a land settlement with the U.S. government in 1971—with the Inuvialuit community in the Western Arctic, who signed a land claim agreement in 1984 that most resembles the Alaska Native model.

Lastly, the study will examine how the federal government’s policies surrounding self-government and modern treaties are acting to undermine Indigenous fiscal independence. The study will end with recommendations to help First Nations secure the end of federal economic paternalism.

Download the PDF. (54 pages)