New Report Argues Economic Independence Must Precede Political Autonomy for First Nations in Canada

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has released a new report, A Tale of Two Northern Indigenous Peoples: Charting a Path Towards Economic Viability Beyond the Indian Act, authored by senior policy analyst Joseph Quesnel. The report argues that meaningful political autonomy for First Nations in Canada is only achievable when communities establish economic self-sufficiency. The report calls for Indigenous communities to prioritize economic development over political reforms, emphasizing that economic independence is essential for self-governance free from federal financial control.

Using the successful examples of the Alaska Natives and Canada’s Inuvialuit people, the report highlights how control over lands and resources, coupled with establishing of Indigenous-led corporate entities, has enabled these communities to achieve lasting economic success. This model has reduced their dependency on government funding and empowered them to govern their affairs with greater autonomy.

“Political autonomy is only sustainable when First Nations are economically independent,” Quesnel writes. “Without strong revenue-generating systems, Indigenous political institutions risk remaining financially dependent on the federal government, limiting their true independence.”

The report also outlines key policy recommendations for federal and provincial governments, including simplifying land management policies, expanding fiscal powers for First Nations, and enhancing access to Canada’s resource sector. By supporting First Nations in building their own economic foundations, Canadian governments can help foster genuine autonomy and ensure long-term viability beyond the Indian Act.

“A Tale of Two Northern Indigenous Peoples” is intended for Indigenous leaders, policymakers, and the Canadian public, promoting a shift in approach from political change alone to economic strategies that support self-governing, financially independent Indigenous communities.

