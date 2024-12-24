NEWSLETTER
A Christmas Message from David Leis and all of us at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

Merry Christmas
Published on December 24, 2024
Frontier Centre
Announcement | Christmas

Dear friends,

On behalf of everyone at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Our mission at Frontier is to undertake research and education in support of evidence-based policies in support of economic growth which will enhance the quality of life and opportunities of all Canadians.

We are honored to work together with you to serve Canadians in building a more prosperous nation.

Best wishes to you and your family during this festive season,

 

David Leis

President and CEO

