NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Forecasts Show Saskatchewan’s Economic Strategy is Failing

Saskatchewan’s economic strategy faces criticism as its GDP growth lags behind that of other provinces, ranking second last since 2015. High taxes, including an inefficient provincial sales tax (PST) and […]
Published on December 27, 2024
Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Commentary | Economy | Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s economic strategy faces criticism as its GDP growth lags behind that of other provinces, ranking second last since 2015. High taxes, including an inefficient provincial sales tax (PST) and complex potash royalties, deter investment and reduce public revenue. Proposed reforms include adopting an HST, modernizing potash royalties, and cutting subsidies. Addressing these inefficiencies could boost growth, attract investment, and balance the budget. The province must act decisively to fulfill promises of economic revitalization.

Read the piece from the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. Published December 13, 2024.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

The Best Laid Plans of Politicians and Bureaucrats

The Best Laid Plans of Politicians and Bureaucrats

Dec 27, 2024

  It has been days since the federal Liberals told Canadians that their budget shortfall was 50 per cent higher than expected, and Canadians are still reeling from the arrogance and financial malfeasance that produced a $61.9-billion deficit. Canadians are angry...