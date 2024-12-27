Forecasts Show Saskatchewan’s Economic Strategy is Failing

Saskatchewan’s economic strategy faces criticism as its GDP growth lags behind that of other provinces, ranking second last since 2015. High taxes, including an inefficient provincial sales tax (PST) and complex potash royalties, deter investment and reduce public revenue. Proposed reforms include adopting an HST, modernizing potash royalties, and cutting subsidies. Addressing these inefficiencies could boost growth, attract investment, and balance the budget. The province must act decisively to fulfill promises of economic revitalization.

Read the piece from the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. Published December 13, 2024.