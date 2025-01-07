Crime and Weapons Ban

Click below to view the last poll question results:
Canadian Property Rights Index 2023
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
Question: Is Ottawa doing enough to solve the border crisis with the United States?
PM Justin Trudeau’s federal government, with their New Democrat partners, is granting a ‘tax holiday’ by suspending the GST/HST on several products to make life more affordable. The decision will cost Ottawa over $1 billion in borrowed money, while experts estimate the average Canadian will benefit by less than $5.
Calgary, November 30, 2024 - A group of eminent Canadians have worked together over the past few years to create a free resource designed to help educate Canadians and recent immigrants to Canada about the workings and fallacies of our democratic structures....