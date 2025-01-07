NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Crime and Weapons Ban

Ottawa wants to ban 324 additional firearms (and send them to Ukraine), arguing that it will reduce crime in Canada and help in the war with Russia. If implemented, do you believe this new measure would reduce crime in Canada's communities?
Published on January 7, 2025
Frontier Centre
Latest News | Opinion Polls

Ottawa wants to ban 324 additional firearms (and send them to Ukraine), arguing that it will reduce crime in Canada and help in the war with Russia. If implemented, do you believe this new measure would reduce crime in Canada's communities?
Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

The Canada-US Border Crisis

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

The tax-holiday arrives

The tax-holiday arrives

Dec 12, 2024

PM Justin Trudeau’s federal government, with their New Democrat partners, is granting a ‘tax holiday’ by suspending the GST/HST on several products to make life more affordable. The decision will cost Ottawa over $1 billion in borrowed money, while experts estimate the average Canadian will benefit by less than $5.