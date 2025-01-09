NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – Trudeau Resigns. What Does This Mean for You? – with Dan McTeague, Nigel Hannaford and Marco Navarro-Genie

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on January 9, 2025
Dan McTeague | David Leis | Marco Navarro-Genie | Nigel Hannaford
Podcast | Video | Politics | Leaders on the Frontier | Canada

 

Did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau step down for the good of the country or himself? Join former Liberal MP Dan McTeague, journalist Nigel Hannaford, and Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research and Policy at the Frontier Centre, as they unpack the implications of his resignation. Canada is facing a crisis with high tariffs looming, what will happen now that our government is crumbling? Is this the start of a new chapter for Canada?

What happens next—and how does it impact you? 

Watch live today, January 9 2025, at 2 PM CT on X (Twitter) and YouTube.

