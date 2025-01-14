NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Trade Wars

With Donald Trump set to be installed as president next week, the threat of 25% tariffs on Canadian products entering the United States looms closer. Do you believe the federal government has done everything possible to mitigate this threat and prepare for fruitful negotiations?
Published on January 14, 2025
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

With Donald Trump set to be installed as president next week, the threat of 25% tariffs on Canadian products entering the United States looms closer. Do you believe the federal government has done everything possible to mitigate this threat and prepare for fruitful negotiations?
Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

Crime and Weapons Ban

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Crime and Weapons Ban

Crime and Weapons Ban

Jan 7, 2025

Ottawa wants to ban 324 additional firearms (and send them to Ukraine), arguing that it will reduce crime in Canada and help in the war with Russia. If implemented, do you believe this new measure would reduce crime in Canada’s communities?

The tax-holiday arrives

The tax-holiday arrives

Dec 12, 2024

PM Justin Trudeau’s federal government, with their New Democrat partners, is granting a ‘tax holiday’ by suspending the GST/HST on several products to make life more affordable. The decision will cost Ottawa over $1 billion in borrowed money, while experts estimate the average Canadian will benefit by less than $5.