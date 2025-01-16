NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – Is Canada Broken? Lt. Col. David Redman on Canada, United States, and your Future. – with Lt. Col. David Redman

  Chaos, dysfunction, and a country in crisis—has Canada lost its way? Lt. Col. David Redman joins David Leis to explore how we got here, what a new Trump administration […]
Published on January 16, 2025
David Leis | David Redman
Economy | Podcast | Foreign Affairs | Video | Politics | Frontier Live On X

 

Chaos, dysfunction, and a country in crisis—has Canada lost its way? Lt. Col. David Redman joins David Leis to explore how we got here, what a new Trump administration could mean for Canada, and the urgent need to renew our nation’s purpose and vision. Why is a united and clear vision more critical than ever? And what does it mean for your future? 

 Watch live on X (Twitter) or YouTube, Thursday, January 16 2025 at 2 PM CT

 

