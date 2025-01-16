Frontier Live on X – Is Canada Broken? Lt. Col. David Redman on Canada, United States, and your Future. – with Lt. Col. David Redman

Chaos, dysfunction, and a country in crisis—has Canada lost its way? Lt. Col. David Redman joins David Leis to explore how we got here, what a new Trump administration could mean for Canada, and the urgent need to renew our nation’s purpose and vision. Why is a united and clear vision more critical than ever? And what does it mean for your future?

