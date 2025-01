Lt. Col. David Redman says Canada needs bold action—just like Donald Trump is taking in the U.S. From restoring rights and freedoms to tackling crime and fixing the failing economy, Redman outlines how to pull Canada out of jeopardy. What does Trump’s 25% tariff threat really mean? Why is no one investing in Canada? And how can we rebuild the country we love? Don’t miss his powerful vision for Canada’s future. (52 minutes)

