Frontier Live on X – Can We Rebuild Canada-U.S Relations? – with Catherine Swift

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on January 23, 2025
Catherine Swift | David Leis
Latest News | Podcast | Government | Video | Politics | Frontier Live On X

What’s the state of Canada-U.S. relations, and why does it matter? Catherine Swift unpacks President Trump’s impact on Canada and the uncertainty surrounding this critical time. How will it affect your investments, the Canadian dollar, and your family’s future? 

Watch LIVE at 2PM CT, Thursday 23 January 2025 on X or YouTube.

 

Watch previous episodes:

Is Canada Broken? Lt. Col. David Redman on Canada, United States, and your Future. – with Lt. Col. David Redman

Trudeau Resigns. What Does This Mean for You? – with Dan McTeague, Nigel Hannaford and Marco Navarro-Genie

Donald Trump Threatens Canada, What Does it Mean? – with Scott McGregor

From Truth Comes Reconciliation Book Launch

Who Does Trudeau Think He’s Kidding?

Who Does Trudeau Think He’s Kidding?

Jan 20, 2025

Prime Minister Trudeau, with his 'not a snowball's chance in hell!' comment, seems to be trying to play the Captain Canuck role. Writer Brian Giesbrecht says it doesn't fit well with consisten denigration of Canada as 'post-national' state with no core identity....