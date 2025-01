Canada’s judges and legal system are being influenced to side with tyranny, claims John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. In his new book, Corrupted by Fear, John reveals Canada’s current challenges, and helps make sense of the erosion of rights in the country. He also shares why judges have sided with the government to restrict citizens’ freedoms—and what you can do to fight back. How does this affect you, your rights, and your future? (57 minutes)

