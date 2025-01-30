NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Frontier Live on X – Globalist Threats to Canada & Citizen Action – with Maggie Hope Braun

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on January 30, 2025
David Leis | Maggie Hope Braun
Culture Wars | Podcast | Globalization | Video | Housing Affordability | Property Rights | Frontier Live On X

 

Are globalist policies ruining Canada? Maggie Hope Braun, a fearless leader, will empower us as citizens to act against policies that threaten our property rights, affordability, and choices. 

Maggie shares jaw-dropping examples of victories across Canada, showing how common sense and citizen power are winning the fight against globalist agendas. Learn how you can get involved and make a real impact in your community. 

Watch live, Thursday January 30 2025 at 2 PM CT on X and YouTube.

 

Watch previous episodes:

Can We Rebuild Canada-U.S Relations? – with Catherine Swift

Is Canada Broken? Lt. Col. David Redman on Canada, United States, and your Future. – with Lt. Col. David Redman

Trudeau Resigns. What Does This Mean for You? – with Dan McTeague, Nigel Hannaford and Marco Navarro-Genie

Donald Trump Threatens Canada, What Does it Mean? – with Scott McGregor

From Truth Comes Reconciliation Book Launch

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS