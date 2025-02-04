Border Security

NEWSLETTER
The USA-Canada border, unguarded along long stretches for generations, will be unguarded no more. A tightly secured border will give rise to higher costs and greater state powers. Do you agree that the border must be more tightly secured to reduce the smuggling of drugs, laundered money, weapons, tobacco, liquor, criminal gangs and illegal immigrants?
Published on February 4, 2025
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Religious Charities

Religious Charities

Religious Charities

Jan 28, 2025

Religious congregations in Canada provide an estimated $18.2 billion in socio-economic benefits annually, including various community services. A government legislative proposal suggests amending the Income Tax Act to remove "advancement of religion" as a recognized...

Net Zero Receding

Net Zero Receding

Jan 21, 2025

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) and four other banks announced their withdrawal from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, citing challenges in aligning with the program’s objectives and the shifting landscape of responsible investing.

Trade Wars

Trade Wars

Jan 14, 2025

With Donald Trump set to be installed as president next week, the threat of 25% tariffs on Canadian products entering the United States looms closer. Do you believe the federal government has done everything possible to mitigate this threat and prepare for fruitful negotiations?