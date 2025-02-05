NEWSLETTER
Canada’s Government Administration is Broken

  Canada had one of the world’s most efficient and stable administrations. Career bureaucrats understood their roles and were dedicated and professional in their approach. They got their policy direction […]
Published on February 5, 2025
Dorthy Dobbie
Blueprint | Core Public Sector Reform | Public Sector | Role of Government

 

Canada had one of the world’s most efficient and stable administrations. Career bureaucrats understood their roles and were dedicated and professional in their approach. They got their policy direction from their political masters and worked earnestly to find the best way to deliver good results. They took pride in doing their very best for their country, and this prompted excellence in their work.

Career public servants still exist. Their authority and opportunities for advancement have been increasingly usurped by the insertion of active and retiring political staffers, union rules that demand service to longevity in office over excellence, and identity politics, which imposes hiring quotas. The result is a top-heavy and unwieldy management system that does not work.

Download the report in PDF. (12 pages)

Read the press release.

