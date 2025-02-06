Frontier Live on X – Trump’s Tariff Threat isn’t Over, What’s Next?

Could Trump’s tariffs be good for Canada? Is this the reset our country needs? Policy expert Marco Navarro-Genie, Winnipeg business owner Rob Anderson, and business advocate Ron Koslowsky join David Leis to break down the Canada-U.S. tariff chaos—and what it means for our future. Live at 2 PM CT – on X and YouTube.
