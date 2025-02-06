NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – Trump’s Tariff Threat isn’t Over, What’s Next?

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on February 6, 2025
David Leis | Marco Navarro-Genie | Rob Anderson | Ron Koslowsky
Economy | Podcast | Video | Trade

 

Could Trump’s tariffs be good for Canada? Is this the reset our country needs? Policy expert Marco Navarro-Genie, Winnipeg business owner Rob Anderson, and business advocate Ron Koslowsky join David Leis to break down the Canada-U.S. tariff chaos—and what it means for our future. Live at 2 PM CT – on X and YouTube.

 

