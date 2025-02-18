NEWSLETTER
Revising Revisionism

A recent study described lockdown “revisionism” as spreading false information about lockdowns and other public health measures. Do you believe governments in Canada have deliberately misinformed or withheld key information from the public on major issues such as COVID-19?
Published on February 18, 2025
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Growth in the Federal Bureaucracy

Growth in the Federal Bureaucracy

Feb 11, 2025

Since 2015, Canada's federal public service has experienced significant growth. Federal employees increased from approximately 257,034 in 2015 to 367,772 in 2024, a 43.1 per cent rise. This expansion is nearly three times the rate of Canada's population growth, which...

Border Security

Feb 4, 2025

The USA-Canada border, unguarded along long stretches for generations, will be unguarded no more. A tightly secured border will give rise to higher costs and greater state powers.

Do you agree that the border must be more tightly secured to reduce the smuggling of drugs, laundered money, weapons, tobacco, liquor, criminal gangs and illegal immigrants?

Religious Charities

Jan 28, 2025

Religious congregations in Canada provide an estimated $18.2 billion in socio-economic benefits annually, including various community services. A government legislative proposal suggests amending the Income Tax Act to remove "advancement of religion" as a recognized...