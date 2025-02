Canada is undefended. Retired Lt. Gen. Michel Maisonneuve says Canada’s military is ineffective and we are unprepared for war. He says Canada needs to stop apologizing for the past, reject DEI, and reclaim Canada’s true values. Have Canadians become too complacent? He shares why Canada can still be great—and how we get there. (67 minutes)

