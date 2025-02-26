Meeting the Challenges Head-on

Click below to view the last poll question results:
Canadian Property Rights Index 2023
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
A recent study described lockdown “revisionism” as spreading false information about lockdowns and other public health measures. Do you believe governments in Canada have deliberately misinformed or withheld key information from the public on major issues such as COVID-19?
Since 2015, Canada's federal public service has experienced significant growth. Federal employees increased from approximately 257,034 in 2015 to 367,772 in 2024, a 43.1 per cent rise. This expansion is nearly three times the rate of Canada's population growth, which...
The USA-Canada border, unguarded along long stretches for generations, will be unguarded no more. A tightly secured border will give rise to higher costs and greater state powers.
Do you agree that the border must be more tightly secured to reduce the smuggling of drugs, laundered money, weapons, tobacco, liquor, criminal gangs and illegal immigrants?