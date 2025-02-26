NEWSLETTER
Meeting the Challenges Head-on

Canada's economic strength is based on the economic strength of its provinces and territories. Given the country's domestic and trade challenges, should Have-not provinces prioritize responsible resource development to strengthen their economies and contribute meaningfully to the country's overall economic strength?
Published on February 26, 2025
Revising Revisionism

Feb 18, 2025

A recent study described lockdown “revisionism” as spreading false information about lockdowns and other public health measures. Do you believe governments in Canada have deliberately misinformed or withheld key information from the public on major issues such as COVID-19?

Feb 11, 2025

Since 2015, Canada's federal public service has experienced significant growth. Federal employees increased from approximately 257,034 in 2015 to 367,772 in 2024, a 43.1 per cent rise. This expansion is nearly three times the rate of Canada's population growth, which...

Feb 4, 2025

The USA-Canada border, unguarded along long stretches for generations, will be unguarded no more. A tightly secured border will give rise to higher costs and greater state powers.

Do you agree that the border must be more tightly secured to reduce the smuggling of drugs, laundered money, weapons, tobacco, liquor, criminal gangs and illegal immigrants?