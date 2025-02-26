New Essay By Barry Cooper Exposes Trudeau Government’s Web Of Deception

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Winnipeg, February 26, 2025 – Canada’s political landscape is drowning in lies, media manipulation, and ideological control—and Barry Cooper is calling it out. In his explosive new essay, Fictions, Lying, and the Context of Canadian Politics Today, published by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Cooper dismantles the Trudeau government’s fictionalized governance and its relentless war on truth.

Drawing from Hannah Arendt and Machiavelli, Cooper reveals how Ottawa is running Canada like a managed illusion, where facts are rewritten, failures are buried, and critics are silenced. He exposes:

Government lies and spin – From the ArriveCAN app scandal to ballooning consultant fees, incompetence is repackaged as success.

The collapse of public trust – Over half of Canadians don’t trust the government. Confidence in the media is even worse.

Media control and censorship – Bills C-11, C-18, and C-63 aren’t about fairness; they’re about rigging the narrative and crushing dissent.

The Truckers’ Convoy and state propaganda – The government invented a crisis to justify emergency powers, just as totalitarian regimes have always done.

Foreign influence cover-ups – Chinese election interference? Buried. India? Conveniently scapegoated. The Trudeau government picks its villains to suit its agenda.

“This isn’t just incompetence—it’s deliberate deception, political gaslighting, and authoritarian creep,” warns Cooper. “The government doesn’t fix problems; it rebrands them and silences those who push back.”

With alternative media rising and Canadians increasingly rejecting state-controlled narratives, Cooper argues that the government’s grip is slipping—but the battle for truth is far from over.

Fictions, Lying, and the Context of Canadian Politics Today is a must-read for anyone who cares about free speech, government accountability, and the future of Canadian democracy.

Download Report on PDF.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, contact:

Barry Cooper

bcooper@ucalgary.ca

Marco Navarro-Genie

Vice President of Research and Policy

mng@fcpp.org

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent think tank committed to promoting government accountability, economic growth, and individual freedoms through innovative policy solutions.