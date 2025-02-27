NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – The Battle to Save Marriage – Why It Still Matters! – with Peter Jon Mitchell & Andrea Mrozek

Published on February 27, 2025
Andrea Mrozek | David Leis | Peter Jon Mitchell
Culture Wars | Podcast | Video | Frontier Live On X

 

Marriage is under attack! Join Peter Jon Mitchell & Andrea Mrozek as they expose why marriage is crucial to society and how we can protect it. In their new book I…Do? Why Marriage Still Matters, they reveal the policies needed to strengthen this foundation before it’s too late. 

