Frontier Live on X – The Battle to Save Marriage – Why It Still Matters! – with Peter Jon Mitchell & Andrea Mrozek

Marriage is under attack! Join Peter Jon Mitchell & Andrea Mrozek as they expose why marriage is crucial to society and how we can protect it. In their new book I…Do? Why Marriage Still Matters, they reveal the policies needed to strengthen this foundation before it’s too late.

Leaders on the Frontier is live every Thursday on YouTube.

Watch previous episodes:

Is Canada in Danger? A General’s Warning! – with retired Lt. General J.O. Michel Maisonneuve

Court Battle: Should Parliament Get Back to Work? – with John Carpay

Trump’s Tariff Threat isn’t Over, What’s Next?

Globalist Threats to Canada & Citizen Action – with Maggie Hope Braun