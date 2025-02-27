New Research Examines Declining Trust In Canadian Institutions

Political scientist Barry Cooper’s latest essay explores government transparency, media regulation and the growing disconnect between Ottawa and the public

A new essay by University of Calgary political scientist Barry Cooper examines why trust in government and media is declining in Canada. The essay, Fictions, Lying, and the Context of Canadian Politics Today, published by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, argues that a growing disconnect between government messaging and public perception is fueling skepticism toward federal institutions.

Recent polling suggests Cooper’s concerns reflect a broader public sentiment. A 2024 Ekos poll found that 51 per cent of Canadians do not trust the federal government, with that number rising to 64 per cent in Alberta. A separate CRTC report found that only 32 per cent of Canadians trust mainstream media, dropping to 24 per cent in Alberta.

Cooper identifies several key government actions that he argues have contributed to this erosion of trust, including government spending, media regulations and responses to public dissent. Among the examples he examines:

The ArriveCAN app was initially projected to cost $80,000 but ultimately exceeded $60 million.

Government spending on third-party consultants which more than doubled to $16.4 billion by 2022.

Media regulations such as Bills C-11 and C-18, which critics say restrict independent journalism, while supporters argue they ensure fair compensation for Canadian news outlets.

One of the most controversial measures Cooper discusses is the Online Harms Act, also known as Bill C-63. The legislation, introduced in early 2024, sought to impose new restrictions on online content and allow courts to issue preventive orders—including curfews and electronic monitoring—on individuals deemed at risk of committing online hate speech sometime in the future. The government argued it was necessary to combat extremism, while critics warned it could limit free expression and expand government control over digital content.

With Parliament prorogued on Jan. 6, 2025, Bill C-63 is now off the table. The government had already begun revising it in December 2024 following public criticism, but prorogation meant that all government bills that had not received Royal Assent were terminated. Any future version of Bill C-63 would need to be reintroduced from the beginning when Parliament reconvenes next month. With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation and an upcoming Liberal leadership race, it remains unclear whether a new government would prioritize reviving the bill or take a different approach to online regulation.

Cooper also examines foreign interference concerns, particularly allegations of election meddling by China and India. Intelligence reports have suggested China attempted to influence Canadian elections, yet the government has been reluctant to take action or disclose further details. In contrast, Ottawa moved quickly in 2024 to expel six Indian diplomats over similar allegations. Cooper questions whether political considerations have played a role in how these cases were handled.

The use of emergency powers, particularly during the 2022 Truckers’ Convoy protests, is another focus of Cooper’s essay. The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, citing national security concerns. While some saw it as a necessary step to restore order, others argued it set a precedent for how governments could respond to public demonstrations in the future.

Cooper’s essay does not just examine government policy—it suggests that declining trust in Ottawa and legacy media reflects a broader shift in Canadian political culture. He argues that public skepticism, combined with the rise of alternative media, could increase calls for government accountability.

With Parliament set to return next month and a leadership change on the horizon, Cooper’s work raises ongoing questions. Will Ottawa take steps to rebuild trust, or will skepticism toward government and media continue to grow?

Published by Troy Media.