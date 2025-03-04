NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Leaders on the Frontier – The Truth About Trump’s Tariffs—Wake Up, Canada! – with Scott McGregor

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on March 4, 2025
Scott McGregor | David Leis
Video | Policing | Leaders on the Frontier | Justice | Crime | Canada/US Relations

Trump’s tariff threats aren’t just about borders and drugs—there’s a much bigger issue at play. Former RCMP Intelligence Analyst Scott McGregor reveals what Trump really wants Canada to address and why Canada is now seen as a national security threat to the U.S. Has Canada become a safe haven for criminals? Are Canadians ignoring the real danger? It’s time to wake up. Don’t miss this explosive conversation! (62 minutes)

Watch on Rumble.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Policy in Five – Canada Needs a Real Plan to Compete Globally

Policy in Five – Canada Needs a Real Plan to Compete Globally

Mar 4, 2025

  In a world where geopolitics is constantly shifting, Frontier Centre VP Marco Navarro-Genie says Canada must redefine its approach to international relations and security. In this video, we explore how Canada can prioritize its national interests beyond...

Canadians No Longer Trust Their Government. And For Good Reason

Canadians No Longer Trust Their Government. And For Good Reason

Mar 4, 2025

  Trudeau’s government suppresses dissent while selectively applying justice Niccolò Machiavelli once wrote, “We’re going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery because while others might free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind.” Today, Canadians...