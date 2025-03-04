NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Policy in Five – Canada Needs a Real Plan to Compete Globally

  In a world where geopolitics is constantly shifting, Frontier Centre VP Marco Navarro-Genie says Canada must redefine its approach to international relations and security. In this video, we explore […]
Published on March 4, 2025
Marco Navarro-Genie
Video | Role of Government | Policy in Five | International Relations

 

In a world where geopolitics is constantly shifting, Frontier Centre VP Marco Navarro-Genie says Canada must redefine its approach to international relations and security. In this video, we explore how Canada can prioritize its national interests beyond anti-American sentiment while fostering stronger trade partnerships with emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia. Discover the importance of diversifying trade, investing in a robust defense strategy, and eliminating regulatory barriers to unlock Canada’s full economic potential. Join us as we unpack a pragmatic view rooted in Realpolitik, advocating for a future where Canada navigates its own path and asserts its sovereignty. Like and share this video to spread awareness! (5 minutes)

Watch on YouTube.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Canadians No Longer Trust Their Government. And For Good Reason

Canadians No Longer Trust Their Government. And For Good Reason

Mar 4, 2025

  Trudeau’s government suppresses dissent while selectively applying justice Niccolò Machiavelli once wrote, “We’re going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery because while others might free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind.” Today, Canadians...