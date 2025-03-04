Policy in Five – Canada Needs a Real Plan to Compete Globally

In a world where geopolitics is constantly shifting, Frontier Centre VP Marco Navarro-Genie says Canada must redefine its approach to international relations and security. In this video, we explore how Canada can prioritize its national interests beyond anti-American sentiment while fostering stronger trade partnerships with emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia. Discover the importance of diversifying trade, investing in a robust defense strategy, and eliminating regulatory barriers to unlock Canada’s full economic potential. Join us as we unpack a pragmatic view rooted in Realpolitik, advocating for a future where Canada navigates its own path and asserts its sovereignty. Like and share this video to spread awareness! (5 minutes)

