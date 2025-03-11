NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Can Canada be Defended?

Experts, strategists, and security analysts have been sounding the alarm about the decline of the Canadian Armed Forces and their capabilities. Do you believe that the current state of the Canadian Armed Forces affects Canada's sovereignty and its ability to protect its interests and territorial integrity?
Published on March 11, 2025
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Experts, strategists, and security analysts have been sounding the alarm about the decline of the Canadian Armed Forces and their capabilities.

Do you believe that the current state of the Canadian Armed Forces affects Canada's sovereignty and its ability to protect its interests and territorial integrity?
Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

Trade War Is On

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Trade War Is On

Trade War Is On

Mar 4, 2025

Canada and the U.S. are experiencing a tariff war. Some Canadians argue that supporting domestic products is a way to protect Canadian businesses and jobs, while others believe that restricting choices could lead to higher prices and reduced competition.

Meeting the Challenges Head-on

Meeting the Challenges Head-on

Feb 26, 2025

Canada’s economic strength is based on the economic strength of its provinces and territories. Given the country’s domestic and trade challenges, should Have-not provinces prioritize responsible resource development to strengthen their economies and contribute meaningfully to the country’s overall economic strength?

Revising Revisionism

Revising Revisionism

Feb 18, 2025

A recent study described lockdown “revisionism” as spreading false information about lockdowns and other public health measures. Do you believe governments in Canada have deliberately misinformed or withheld key information from the public on major issues such as COVID-19?