Policy in Five Video – Canada’s Arctic Defence: the Growing Geopolitical Battle for the North

Trump, or any American president, would not even think of giving away sovereignty as Canada is doing so casually. As we think about security, perhaps this is a good time for Canada to work closely with indigenous communities to strengthen Arctic defence, ensuring that all regions remain integrated within a unified security framework. A longer form of this Frontier Centre for Public Policy commentary by Brian Giesbrecht is available at https://fcpp.org/2025/03/09/arctic-defence…

Watch on Youtube. (5 minutes)