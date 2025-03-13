NEWSLETTER
Policy in Five Video – Canada’s Arctic Defence: the Growing Geopolitical Battle for the North

Published on March 13, 2025
Brian Giesbrecht
Video | Military | Policy in Five | Canada's North

 

Trump, or any American president, would not even think of giving away sovereignty as Canada is doing so casually. As we think about security, perhaps this is a good time for Canada to work closely with indigenous communities to strengthen Arctic defence, ensuring that all regions remain integrated within a unified security framework. A longer form of this Frontier Centre for Public Policy commentary by Brian Giesbrecht is available at https://fcpp.org/2025/03/09/arctic-defence…

Watch on Youtube. (5 minutes)

