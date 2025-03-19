NEWSLETTER
Labour Disputes: Time for Federal Action?

Labour disputes in Canada, including strikes and lockouts, have become more frequent in recent years, affecting the economy and the daily lives of Canadians. Should the federal government be able to impose binding arbitration to prevent labour strikes in critical industries like transportation and healthcare?
Published on March 19, 2025
Should the federal government be able to impose binding arbitration to prevent labour strikes in critical industries like transportation and healthcare?

Should the federal government be able to impose binding arbitration to prevent labour strikes in critical industries like transportation and healthcare?
Can Canada be Defended?

