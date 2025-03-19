Labour Disputes: Time for Federal Action?

Labour disputes in Canada, including strikes and lockouts, have become more frequent in recent years, affecting the economy and the daily lives of Canadians.
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
Experts, strategists, and security analysts have been sounding the alarm about the decline of the Canadian Armed Forces and their capabilities. Do you believe that the current state of the Canadian Armed Forces affects Canada’s sovereignty and its ability to protect its interests and territorial integrity?
Canada and the U.S. are experiencing a tariff war. Some Canadians argue that supporting domestic products is a way to protect Canadian businesses and jobs, while others believe that restricting choices could lead to higher prices and reduced competition.
Canada’s economic strength is based on the economic strength of its provinces and territories. Given the country’s domestic and trade challenges, should Have-not provinces prioritize responsible resource development to strengthen their economies and contribute meaningfully to the country’s overall economic strength?