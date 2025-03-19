Leaders on the Frontier – Is Trump a Bully or a Master Negotiator? The Tariff War Explained – with Jim Lakely

Jim Lakely, former White House journalist and VP of the Heartland Institute, reveals what Americans really think about the Canada-U.S. tariff war—are they for it or against it? Plus, he shares shocking info about USAID, Elon Musk, D.O.G.E., and Trump’s soaring popularity. Is Trump trying to take over Canada, or just using his signature negotiating tactics to improve life for both countries? Jim breaks down the threats, the real intentions behind Trump’s moves, and whether Canada needs to grow up and deal with issues like drugs, cartels, and national security.(68 minutes)

