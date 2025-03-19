NEWSLETTER
Policy in Five Video – How Radical Leftists And Islamists United Against Western Civilization

  This 5-minute video based on a commentary by Philip Carl Salzman explores the complex and often controversial alliance between radical leftist movements and Islamism. Together, they oppose Western civilization, […]
Published on March 19, 2025
Philip Carl Salzman
Culture Wars | Globalization | Video | Policy in Five

 

This 5-minute video based on a commentary by Philip Carl Salzman explores the complex and often controversial alliance between radical leftist movements and Islamism. Together, they oppose Western civilization, yet their differing ideologies reveal an unstable partnership. While leftists advocate for socialism and equity, Islamists pursue sharia law and religious supremacy. This shared hostility towards Western capitalism and values fuels movements like BDS and has contributed to rising antisemitism in North America, especially on college campuses. Join us as we dissect the historical context, examine the implications of this alliance, and discuss the urgent need for defenders of democracy to engage actively in preserving Western values. Philip Carl Salzman is an emeritus professor of anthropology at McGill University, a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, a writing fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a past president of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East.

Watch on YouTube. (5 minutes)

