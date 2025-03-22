Policy in Five Video – Canada’s Military Crisis: A Call to Action

Canada’s military is in crisis. Decades of underfunding and political neglect have left our armed forces unprepared and struggling. In this compelling video, retired Lieutenant General Michel Maisonneuve shares urgent insights on the alarming state of Canada’s defense capabilities. From outdated equipment to recruitment challenges, discover why Canada is losing its place at the global defense table and how our allies view our military decline. Maisonneuve’s call for action is clear: Canada must take defense seriously, rebuild its military forces, and restore a warrior ethos. Join us as we explore the critical issues and the path forward for a nation that once stood strong. (5 minutes)

