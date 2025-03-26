NEWSLETTER
Leaders on the Frontier – MP’s Are Being Silenced- with Dorothy Dobbie and Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on March 26, 2025
David Leis | Dorothy Dobbie | Robert-Falcon Ouellette
Government | Video | Politics | Leaders on the Frontier

 

Canada’s MPs have lost their power to speak for you in Ottawa, says Liberal MP Robert Falcon Ouellette. Alongside former Conservative MP Dorothy Dobbie, they expose the dark reality of Canada’s government: powerful bureaucrats and political operatives—not your elected officials—are pulling the strings. Are Canadians being played? And what will change after this election? Hear what these MPs suggest the next PM do. This is a must-listen episode! (57 minutes)

Watch on YouTube.
 
Read Dorothy Dobbie’s article on this topic: Dorothy Dobbie and Frontier Centre sound the alarm on Canada’s Public Administration Crisis – Urgent Reforms Needed  

