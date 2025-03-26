Policy in Five Video – Misinformed Claims of COVID 19 Misinformation

In this compelling video, we dive into the heated debate surrounding COVID-19 lockdowns and the narratives of misinformation. In a report issued by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Canadian doctors who challenge the response by public health authorities to the pandemic. They highlight the questionable effectiveness of lockdowns. With insights on focused protection, vaccine mandates, and masking, this video sheds light on the complexities of pandemic responses and the need for trust and transparency in public health.(5 minutes)

