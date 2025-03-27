NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Frontier Live on X – Is This Canada’s Most Critical Election? – with Dorothy Dobbie and Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on March 27, 2025
David Leis | Dorothy Dobbie | Robert-Falcon Ouellette
Podcast | Video | Frontier Live On X | Canada

 

Election Day is April 28, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will Trump’s tariffs dominate the conversation? Can the Conservatives finally take power after a decade of Liberal rule, or will Canadians forgive and forget under Mark Carney? And here’s the real question—once the election is over, will your MP actually have a say, or is Parliament just for show? 

Former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and former Conservative MP Dorothy Dobbie join us live to break it all down. Don’t vote blind—find out what’s really at stake before you head to the polls! 

Watch on X and Youtube.

 

 

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Policy in Five Video – Misinformed Claims of COVID 19 Misinformation

Policy in Five Video – Misinformed Claims of COVID 19 Misinformation

Mar 26, 2025

  In this compelling video, we dive into the heated debate surrounding COVID-19 lockdowns and the narratives of misinformation. In a report issued by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Canadian doctors who challenge the response by public health authorities...