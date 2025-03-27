Frontier Live on X – Is This Canada’s Most Critical Election? – with Dorothy Dobbie and Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Election Day is April 28, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will Trump’s tariffs dominate the conversation? Can the Conservatives finally take power after a decade of Liberal rule, or will Canadians forgive and forget under Mark Carney? And here’s the real question—once the election is over, will your MP actually have a say, or is Parliament just for show?

Former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and former Conservative MP Dorothy Dobbie join us live to break it all down. Don’t vote blind—find out what’s really at stake before you head to the polls!

