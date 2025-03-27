NEWSLETTER
Policy in Five Video – Canadian Support Grows For Natural Gas And Pipelines Even In Quebec

Policy in Five Video
Published on March 27, 2025
Joseph Quesnel
Energy | Video | Policy in Five

 

As U.S. tariffs threaten Canada’s economy, Canadians are rethinking the importance of national oil pipelines and energy security. In this video, we explore how shifting sentiments in Quebec are influencing support for major energy projects like the Energy East and GNL Quebec pipelines. While traditional opposition is fading, Quebec politicians lag behind public opinion, often reflecting the views of a Montreal elite rather than their constituents. With recent polls showing a greater acceptance of these initiatives, we analyze the disconnect and the implications for Canada’s energy future. Join us as we delve into the complexities of Canada’s pipeline dilemma and what it means for the country’s energy independence.(5 minutes)

