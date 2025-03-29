Policy in Five Video – Canada Can’t Rely On UK To Help With Defence

Lee Harding dives into former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s controversial claim that Canada could rely on NATO allies France and Britain for protection against the United States. The practicality of such an arrangement is laughable. We explore the current state of Britain’s military capabilities, including its dwindling forces, outdated equipment, and reliance on U.S. support for nuclear deterrence. Can countries across the ocean truly defend Canada? Join us as we dissect the facts and uncover the hard truths behind Freeland’s proposal. If you find this discussion valuable, please like and share this video! (5 minutes)

