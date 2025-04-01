NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Can Patriotism Survive The Crisis Of Civic Literacy?

As civic literacy collapses, Canadian patriotism is fading into hollow sentiment, warns John von Heyking. Too few Canadians understand their Constitution or political system, leaving national pride adrift in symbolism and outrage. Drawing on thinkers from Cicero to Tocqueville, von Heyking calls for a revival of “constitutional patriotism”—loyalty rooted in civic knowledge and democratic responsibility. If Canada is to survive as a distinct, self-governing country, it must first remember what made it one.
Published on April 1, 2025
John von Heyking
Backgrounder | Blueprint | Culture Wars | Education | Canada

 

 

Virgins of Patriotism

On March 11th, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would impose a 25 percent tariff in retaliation against the Province of Ontario’s decision to impose a 25 percent export tariff on the electricity it supplies to northern states, including swing states Ohio and Michigan. Premier Rob Ford’s tariff, now rescinded in humiliation, retaliated against Trump’s tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S.

Ford has been especially vocal in his opposition to the American President and has presented himself as a “Captain Canuck” figure defending the Canadian nation. Like many Canadian politicians, especially those based in central Canada, including the federal Liberal Party leadership candidates, Ford is channelling what he sees as an upsurge in Canadian patriotism in response to Trump.

This apparent upsurge incentivizes grandiose gestures among politicians to parrot themselves as the great leader and guardian of the frightened, angry, and anxious nation who express an histrionic and sentimentalist patriotism manifest as social media slacktivism and virtue signalling, hockey fandom and anthem booing, consumption of alcohol, and Rambo insurgency. Matt Gurney of The Line podcast commented that after years of neglect, Canadians are out of practice in patriotism, calling them “virgins of patriotism now learning the pleasures of the flesh for the first time, and we don’t know how to do it very well.” The spasmodic and clumsy bumbling is evident.

Download the full report. (16 pages)

 

John von Heyking is a professor of political science at the University of Lethbridge, where he teaches political philosophy. He is the author of Comprehensive Judgment and Absolute Selflessness: Winston Churchill on Politics as Friendship (2018), The Form of Politics: Aristotle and Plato on Friendship (2016), and Augustine and Politics as Longing in the World (2001).

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Europeans Ignore The Internal Enemy That Is Destroying Their Countries

Europeans Ignore The Internal Enemy That Is Destroying Their Countries

Mar 30, 2025

Senior Fellow Philip Carl Salzman examines how mass immigration, low birthrates and weak integration policies are reshaping Europe’s identity. With rising Muslim populations and growing cultural tensions, is the continent heading toward irreversible change? Read Salzman’s provocative take on what critics call ‘immigration jihad’—and why Europe may be running out of time.

Our Kids Are Struggling To Read. Phonics Is The Easy Fix

Our Kids Are Struggling To Read. Phonics Is The Easy Fix

Mar 29, 2025

Canada’s reading crisis has a simple solution: phonics. Senior Fellow Michael Zwaagstra spotlights Manitoba’s Evergreen School Division, which ditched trendy but ineffective reading methods in favour of structured, phonics-based instruction—and it’s already paying off. Literacy rates are climbing, yet most provinces still ignore the science. Zwaagstra argues it’s time for education faculties and policymakers to catch up. If we want chisldren to succeed, teaching them to decode words, not guess them, is the first step. Read more.