As civic literacy collapses, Canadian patriotism is fading into hollow sentiment, warns John von Heyking. Too few Canadians understand their Constitution or political system, leaving national pride adrift in symbolism and outrage. Drawing on thinkers from Cicero to Tocqueville, von Heyking calls for a revival of “constitutional patriotism”—loyalty rooted in civic knowledge and democratic responsibility. If Canada is to survive as a distinct, self-governing country, it must first remember what made it one.