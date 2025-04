Both major parties in the current federal election support building infrastructure, including pipelines to connect Western Canadian resources to Eastern markets. However, one party opposes pipeline construction, raising important questions about national unity and whether provinces should have veto power over federal infrastructure projects.

Should the next federal government require Quebec to permit oil and gas pipelines through its territory and promote national unity by developing national energy corridors? Yes

No Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

Breaking Down Barriers