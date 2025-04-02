NEWSLETTER
The Spin Behind ‘Two Spirit’

Policy in Five Video
Published on April 2, 2025
Lee Harding
Aboriginal Futures | Reconciliation | Policy in Five


In this thought-provoking video, we dive deep into the complexities surrounding the term “two-spirit” and its implications within Indigenous cultures. While often portrayed as a revered identity, the concept has roots that challenge the narratives shaped by modern activism and cultural appropriation. Join us as we unpack historical accounts, anthropological insights, and contemporary reflections from Indigenous voices. We aim to shed light on the misconceptions and realities of alleged ‘two-spirit’ history. (5 minutes)

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Canada Can’t Outsource Its Defence To European Allies

Apr 3, 2025

Former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested that Canada could rely on Britain and France for protection from the United States. Lee Harding explains why that idea is dangerously naive. With a shrinking military, aging nuclear subs, and more horses than tanks, Britain can barely defend itself—let alone Canada. Harding breaks down the numbers, the risks, and why Canada must take its own defence seriously.

Europeans Ignore The Internal Enemy That Is Destroying Their Countries

Mar 30, 2025

Senior Fellow Philip Carl Salzman examines how mass immigration, low birthrates and weak integration policies are reshaping Europe’s identity. With rising Muslim populations and growing cultural tensions, is the continent heading toward irreversible change? Read Salzman’s provocative take on what critics call ‘immigration jihad’—and why Europe may be running out of time.