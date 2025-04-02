The Spin Behind ‘Two Spirit’



In this thought-provoking video, we dive deep into the complexities surrounding the term “two-spirit” and its implications within Indigenous cultures. While often portrayed as a revered identity, the concept has roots that challenge the narratives shaped by modern activism and cultural appropriation. Join us as we unpack historical accounts, anthropological insights, and contemporary reflections from Indigenous voices. We aim to shed light on the misconceptions and realities of alleged ‘two-spirit’ history. (5 minutes)

