Canada’s healthcare system is in crisis—costs are rising, wait times are getting worse, and over 5 million Canadians are stuck waiting months for emergency surgery. Colin Craig, President of SecondStreet.org, says this isn’t just a post-COVID problem; the system was failing long before. Why isn’t the government making healthcare a priority? In this episode, he breaks down what’s really wrong and lays out a plan to fix it—if politicians are willing to listen. (66 minutes)