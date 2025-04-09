Canada’s Patriotism Is Fading As Civic Literacy Declines

Patriotism without knowledge of our history is just performative emotion

Canadian patriotism is at risk, not because of a lack of national sentiment, but because too few citizens understand the country’s political system, history and founding principles. While national pride appears to be on the rise—often in reaction to figures like former U.S. president Donald Trump—this sentiment is largely performative, driven by fleeting outrage rather than a deep commitment to Canada’s democratic values.

At the same time, civic literacy is in decline, political participation is weakening, and younger generations are increasingly disengaged. Without a renewed focus on civic education and active citizenship, Canada risks losing the very foundation of meaningful patriotism.

Patriotism is strongest when rooted in civic knowledge. A well-informed citizenry understands Canada’s parliamentary democracy, the Constitution and the responsibilities that come with citizenship. This fosters participation, civic duty and a commitment to democratic principles.

But in recent years, patriotism in Canada has become more sentimental than substantive. It manifests in social media activism, symbolic gestures and cultural expressions like hockey fandom or anthem booing. While these may provide a sense of belonging, they do little to strengthen civic life or encourage informed political engagement.

Alexis de Tocqueville distinguished between rational, engaged patriotism in democratic societies and reactionary nationalism found in authoritarian states. Canada increasingly leans toward the latter—a patriotism fuelled by fleeting outrage rather than a proper understanding of democratic governance.

One of the clearest indicators of this civic decline is the lack of knowledge about Canada’s political system. A recent study found that nearly 40 per cent of Canadians have no recollection of learning civics in school, and three-quarters of teachers report lacking the training to teach it effectively.

This ignorance has real consequences. Without civic literacy, citizens are more susceptible to misinformation, political polarization and simplistic narratives. It also discourages participation—whether through voting, community engagement or public service. Canadians increasingly struggle to articulate not just what their country stands for, but why it is worth defending.

This vacuum of civic knowledge has allowed competing narratives about Canada to take hold. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested that Canada is a “post-national” country with no core identity, reducing patriotism to a vague cosmopolitanism. In response, others embrace a hollow nationalism that lacks depth and risks becoming little more than populist rhetoric. Neither fosters the informed patriotism needed to sustain a liberal democracy.

Political philosopher George Grant, in Lament for a Nation, warned that Canada’s identity was always fragile, shaped by external influences, particularly American culture. Without a strong political and civic foundation, he argued, Canada risked becoming indistinguishable from the United States. His concerns remain relevant today, as Canada’s diminishing civic knowledge leaves it vulnerable to these very influences.

Modern reassessments of Canada’s past compound this uncertainty. While confronting historical injustices is necessary, the growing trend of tearing down statues, renaming schools and labelling Canada as a “genocidal” state risks undermining the very legitimacy of the nation. A country that sees its own history as irredeemable cannot foster a meaningful sense of patriotism.

Rather than embracing either performative nationalism or self-negating post-nationalism, Canadians must rediscover what political scientist Steven Smith calls “constitutional patriotism.” This is not based on ethnicity, nostalgia or reactionary sentiment but on loyalty to the country’s governing principles and institutions.

At its core, constitutional patriotism requires an understanding of Canada’s political system—its parliamentary democracy, principles of responsible government and legal traditions. These were once at the heart of Canadian political culture. The Fathers of Confederation, despite their flaws, built a system designed to balance regional, linguistic and political differences while ensuring stable governance.

Today, however, few Canadians engage with these ideas, and even fewer are taught them. Rebuilding constitutional patriotism will require a renewed commitment to civic education.

In the United States, universities have begun investing heavily in civics programs to counter declining civic knowledge. Canada should follow suit. Initiatives like the Jarislowsky Chairs in Trust and Political Leadership, recently established in several Canadian universities, are a positive step, but much more needs to be done at all levels of education.

If Canadians wish to sustain their country as a functioning democracy, they must go beyond surface-level nationalism and rediscover a deeper, more informed patriotism. Schools must prioritize civic education, ensuring students learn about Canadian history, governance and the principles of responsible government.

Citizens must embrace active engagement—volunteering, participating in community organizations and taking an interest in local governance. A strong democracy also requires an informed electorate that understands and upholds parliamentary democracy, the rule of law and constitutional government.

Canada’s civic crisis is not just about declining patriotism—it is about the erosion of the knowledge and habits that sustain a free society. Sentimental nationalism and post-national cosmopolitanism are inadequate responses to this challenge.

The real solution lies in reviving a tradition of constitutional patriotism—one rooted in civic education, active engagement and a commitment to democratic principles.

If Canadians want to assert their sovereignty and maintain a distinct national identity, they must first understand their own country. That starts not with symbolic gestures or social media activism, but with studying Canada’s founding debates, learning about its constitutional framework and committing to the responsibilities of citizenship.

True patriotism isn’t about waving a flag or booing an anthem—it’s about learning, engaging and taking responsibility for Canada’s future.

John von Heyking is a professor of political science at the University of Lethbridge. He is the author of Comprehensive Judgment and Absolute Selflessness: Winston Churchill on Politics as Friendship (2018). He writes here for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.